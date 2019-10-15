Deteriorating soil nutrients likely to affect crop yield in Odisha

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Once known for its fertile land, the quality of soil in Odisha is deteriorating leading to fears of drop in crop yield.As per the EnviStats India 2019 report released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation recently, the soil in the State is low on various macro and micro nutrients including nitrogen, phosphorous, sulphur, organic carbon, zinc, iron, copper, manganese and boron.

The report on soil nutrient indices is based on observation between two cycles - 2015-17 and 2017-19. While nitrogen and phosphorus fertility status in both cycles has been generally low, potassium fertility status has been medium in most of the areas for both cycles. The status of some soil nutrients from Cycle I to Cycle II has not improved.

The nitrogen fertility index which was 1.24 in cycle-I has come down to 1.22 in cycle-II. Similarly, the fertility index of other macro nutrients like phosphorous and organic carbon has declined from 1.38 and 1.56 to 1.35 and 1.54 respectively. For potassium, it has increased from 1.76 to 1.83.The fertility index for micro nutrients like boron has slipped from 1.43 to 1.32, in copper from 1.55 to 1.44, the nutrients in iron reduced from 1.62 to 1.48, in manganese it declined from 1.51 to 1.34, sulphur from 1.45 to 1.43 and in zinc it has slipped from 1.53 to 1.51.

Soils contain several essential nutrients and fertility of a soil is a delicate balance of the physical, biological and chemical properties. Plants need more of the macro nutrients than micro nutrients and a balance between the two is essential for a good yield.Associate Professor (Soil Science) of Odisha University Agriculture and Technology RK Nayak said soil in Odisha is 50 pc to 60 pc phosphorous deficient which is due to its acidic nature.

“Soil in most parts of the State is acidic. Improper or imbalance use of fertlisers could be the reason behind phosphorous fixation in acidic soil which results in phosphorous deficiency,” he said.Not only phosphorous, Odisha’s soil is also deficient in sulphur, zinc and boron. Prof Nayak maintained that there has been around 50 pc boron, 40 pc sulphur and 25 pc zinc deficiency.

Phosphorus helps transfer energy from sunlight to plants, stimulates early root and plant growth, and hastens maturity. Its deficiency leads to slow and stunted plant growth and the older leaves will have a purple colouration.“Boron helps with formation of cell walls in rapidly growing tissue. Its deficiency will lead to cracks in fruits reducing yield and quality of grain and fruit crops. The depletion of nutrients is not alarming and a balanced use of fertiliser is essential to contain it,” he added.