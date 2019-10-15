Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Deteriorating soil nutrients likely to affect crop yield in Odisha

 Once known for its fertile land, the quality of soil in Odisha is deteriorating leading to fears of drop in crop yield.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Once known for its fertile land, the quality of soil in Odisha is deteriorating leading to fears of drop in crop yield.As per the EnviStats India 2019 report released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation recently, the soil in the State is low on various macro and micro nutrients including nitrogen, phosphorous, sulphur, organic carbon, zinc, iron, copper, manganese and boron.

The report on soil nutrient indices is based on observation between two cycles - 2015-17 and 2017-19. While nitrogen and phosphorus fertility status in both cycles has been generally low, potassium fertility status has been medium in most of the areas for both cycles. The status of some soil nutrients from Cycle I to Cycle II has not improved.

The nitrogen fertility index which was 1.24 in cycle-I has come down to 1.22 in cycle-II. Similarly, the fertility index of other macro nutrients like phosphorous and organic carbon has declined from 1.38 and 1.56 to 1.35 and 1.54 respectively. For potassium, it has increased from 1.76 to 1.83.The fertility index for micro nutrients like boron has slipped from 1.43 to 1.32, in copper from 1.55 to  1.44, the nutrients in iron reduced from 1.62 to 1.48, in manganese it declined from 1.51 to 1.34, sulphur from 1.45 to 1.43 and in zinc it has slipped from 1.53 to 1.51.

Soils contain several essential nutrients and fertility of a soil is a delicate balance of the physical, biological and chemical properties. Plants need more of the macro nutrients than micro nutrients and a balance between the two is essential for a good yield.Associate Professor (Soil Science) of Odisha University Agriculture and Technology RK Nayak said soil in Odisha is 50 pc to 60 pc phosphorous deficient which is due to its acidic nature.

“Soil in most parts of the State is acidic. Improper or imbalance use of fertlisers could be the reason behind phosphorous fixation in acidic soil which results in phosphorous deficiency,” he said.Not only phosphorous, Odisha’s soil is also deficient in sulphur, zinc and boron. Prof Nayak maintained that there has been around 50 pc boron, 40 pc sulphur and 25 pc zinc deficiency.

Phosphorus helps transfer energy from sunlight to plants, stimulates early root and plant growth, and hastens maturity. Its deficiency leads to slow and stunted plant growth and the older leaves will have a purple colouration.“Boron helps with formation of cell walls in rapidly growing tissue. Its deficiency will lead to cracks in fruits reducing yield and quality of grain and fruit crops. The depletion of nutrients is not alarming and a balanced use of fertiliser is essential to contain it,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp