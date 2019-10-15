First cape size vessel at Gopalpur Port

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Gopalpur port was abuzz with activities as preparations to unload 1.05 lakh tonne of limestone from cargo vessel MV Arun began on Monday. With this, Gopalpur now joined the list of select ports in India that can handle cape size vessels. The cargo ship carrying the huge consignment reached the port on Saturday. It is the first vessel to arrive at Gopalpur.Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), one of Gopalpur Ports’ key customers, has imported 1.05 tonne of steel grade limestone from the middle East in the vessel owned by Essar Shipping.

“We are proud to have successfully handled a vessel carting 1.05 tonne. In a short time, Shapoorji Pallonji Group has made significant progress in making Gopalpur a world class port,” said Managing Director of Shapoorji Pallonji Port Maintenance Pvt Ltd Amit Saboo.The port is undertaking an expansion programme which, among other things, entails dredging of the channel to enable it to receive large ships. With completion of dredging, the port is now capable of receiving modern, large-sized ships which can cater to the needs of its customers.

Gopalpur Port is expanding its capacity to 20 MT all-weather operations with an overall vision of 55 MT by 2025. Shapoorji Pallonji Groups’ ports business will now operate on both sides of the Indian coast providing strategic logistical advantages to its customers.

In 2017, Shapoorji Pallonji became majority shareholder in Gopalpur Port and undertook the `2,000 crore expansion project. Gopalpur is strategically located between Paradip and Visakhapatnam ports positioning it uniquely for imports as well as coastal transportation of cargo on the east coast of India.The current expansion entails a total investment of `2,000 crores and will contribute significantly towards the economic development of Odisha and Ganjam district in particular.