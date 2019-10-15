Home Cities Bhubaneswar

First cape size vessel at Gopalpur Port

Preparations begin to unload 1.05 lakh tonne of limestone from cargo vessel MV Arun

Published: 15th October 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

MV Arun

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Gopalpur port was abuzz with activities as preparations to unload 1.05 lakh tonne of limestone from cargo vessel MV Arun began on Monday. With this, Gopalpur now joined the list of select ports in India that can handle cape size vessels. The cargo ship carrying the huge consignment reached the port on Saturday. It is the first vessel to arrive at Gopalpur.Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), one of Gopalpur Ports’ key customers, has imported 1.05 tonne of steel grade limestone from the middle East in the vessel owned by Essar Shipping.

“We are proud to have successfully handled a vessel carting 1.05 tonne. In a short time, Shapoorji Pallonji Group has made significant progress in making Gopalpur a world class port,” said Managing Director of Shapoorji Pallonji Port Maintenance Pvt Ltd Amit Saboo.The port is undertaking an expansion programme which, among other things, entails dredging of the channel to enable it to receive large ships. With completion of dredging, the port is now capable of receiving modern, large-sized ships which can cater to the needs of its customers.

Gopalpur Port is expanding its capacity to 20 MT all-weather operations with an overall vision of 55 MT by 2025. Shapoorji Pallonji Groups’ ports business will now operate on both sides of the Indian coast providing strategic logistical advantages to its customers.

In 2017, Shapoorji Pallonji became majority shareholder in Gopalpur Port and undertook the `2,000 crore expansion project. Gopalpur is strategically located between Paradip and Visakhapatnam ports positioning it uniquely for imports as well as coastal transportation of cargo on the east coast of India.The current expansion entails a total investment of `2,000 crores and will contribute significantly towards the economic development of Odisha and Ganjam district in particular.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp