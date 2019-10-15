Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Grant-in-aid for Govt-run orphanages

The 5T programme launched by the State Government has already started having its impact in different sectors following the visit of high-level teams to different districts.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The 5T programme launched by the State Government has already started having its impact in different sectors following the visit of high-level teams to different districts. A 5T team led by Secretary in the 5T department VK Pandian had visited three orphanages on Saturday, including Manoj Manjari Sishu Bhawan at Keonjhar.

Grant-in-aid was released for all the three orphanages for 2019 within 12 hours of the visit. Official sources maintained that all the Government-run orphanages will be sanctioned grant-in-aid within 24 hours under the Mo Sarkar programme.

The Manoj Manjari Shishu Bhawan at Keonjhar is a home for orphans, single parent children and abandoned children. As of now there are 50 boys and 49 girls, including 13 babies in the orphanage. ENS

