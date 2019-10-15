Nuapatna loot case: Another gang member nabbed

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A day after the leader of the gang of robbers, involved in loot and murder near Nuapatna on September 24, was nabbed following encounter with police, one of his accomplices was arrested in similar fashion on Monday.DCP Akhilsevar Singh said the 24-year-old criminal, identified as Muna Dehury of Gundichapur in Dhenkanal, was part of the gang which had opened fire at Lala Lalit Singh near Nuapatna rice mill while looting cash and gold from his wife on September 24 night.

Lala, who was returning home in Dhenkanal from Puri with his family in a car when the incident took place, succumbed to gunshot injury at SCB Medical College and Hospital next day. Acting on a tip off about movement of Muna in Choudwar area, a team of local police headed by Inspector Padmanav Pradhan conducted raids in Nuapatna to nab him. Seeing the police team, Muna started fleeing towards Dhenkanal on Choudwar-Dhabaleswar road. As police chased him, Muna open fire at them and in retaliation, Pradhan fired at him. Muna, who fell down after being hit in left leg, was nabbed and admitted in SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The DCP said a 9 MM pistol, live ammunitions, two empty cartridges and motorcycle without number plate were seized from his possession. As many as 11 criminal cases are pending against Muna at different police stations in Cuttack and Dhenkanal districts.

On Sunday morning, the gang leader Ajay Sahoo alias Jitu was apprehended following an encounter on Gahanda jungle road.Choudwar police has also arrested Jitu’s sister Laxmipriya Mahala, mother Kanchan Sahoo and girlfriend Sunita Singh alias Jina and recovered stolen gold ornaments from their possession, the DCP said.