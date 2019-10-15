Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha eyes 2.5 cr tourist footfall

Focus on promoting eco-tourism and developing tourism infrastructure in interior areas

Published: 15th October 2019 06:57 AM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik speaking after inaugurating Odisha Travel Bazaar-2019 in Bhubaneswar on Monday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha has consistently ranked among India’s top three investment destinations in the last 15 years, generating employment and contributing to country’s economy, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday.Inaugurating the third edition of Odisha Travel Bazaar organised by Odisha Tourism and FICCI here Naveen said the State has witnessed around 9 per cent growth in tourist arrival which is more than the global average of 4 per cent.

Informing about the Government’s plans to position Odisha tourism in the global arena, Naveen said Tourism department will organise a month-long mega ‘Konark Sun City Festival’ soon. “Our objective is to convert Konark from a day-hopping hub to a two to three day destination,” he said.

Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi said Odisha is eyeing annual tourist footfall of 2.5 crore by 2021-end. “Efforts are also on to make Bhubaneswar the tourism capital of India,” the Minister said.
Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said several activities will be taken up in near future for promotion of tourism in the State. Focus will be on promoting eco-tourism as well as developing tourism infrastructure in interior areas, he said. 

The Samuka project will be revived and Puri will witness a massive infrastructure upgrade in next three years, Tripathy said, adding that the department will also start Konark Beach Village Project that will provide comfortable accommodation facility for tourists this year.Addressing hoteliers and tour operators, Tourism Secretary Vishal Dev said the demand of hotels which is very high in the State is a great opportunity for the investors in the hospitality sector. 

Chairman of FICCI, Eastern Region Tourism Committee, Souvagya Mohapatra stressed on conducting more road shows in countries having close cultural ties such as Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Cambodia to increase foreign tourist footfall. “We also need to have air connectivity to these countries to take the business in tourism sector forward,” he said.

FICCI National Tourism Committee Co-chairman JK Mohanty said, properly promoted, Odisha has the potential to become number one tourist destination in the country in next three years. FICCI Tourism Committee Chairperson Jyotsna Suri and Tourism Director Sachin R Jadav also spoke.

