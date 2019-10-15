Home Cities Bhubaneswar

S-W monsoon withdraws from parts of Odisha

He attributed the withdrawal phenomenon to reversal of surface and low level wind from westerlies to easterlies over the south-eastern parts of peninsular India in the last 48 hours.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said south-west monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of Odisha including Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.“Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the monsoon from most parts of the State in next two days. The normal withdrawal date of monsoon is October 10,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas.

He attributed the withdrawal phenomenon to reversal of surface and low level wind from westerlies to easterlies over the south-eastern parts of peninsular India in the last 48 hours. The easterly wind is likely to strengthen in next few days and above normal rainfall of seven per cent has been recorded between June 1 and September 30. “The normal rainfall during the period is 1155 mm but the State received 1233 mm rain. Similarly, post monsoon, the State received normal rainfall of 58.6 mm against the average of 61.9 between October 1 and 14,” Biswas said.

The monsoon season officially begins on June 1 and ends on September 30 and begins to withdraw from western parts of Rajasthan around September 1. However, over the last few years, its withdrawal has been delayed by several weeks. Met officials said some parts in South Odisha might experience light to moderate rainfall in the coming days after the onset of north-east monsoon around October 17. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp