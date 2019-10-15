S-W monsoon withdraws from parts of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said south-west monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of Odisha including Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.“Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the monsoon from most parts of the State in next two days. The normal withdrawal date of monsoon is October 10,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas.

He attributed the withdrawal phenomenon to reversal of surface and low level wind from westerlies to easterlies over the south-eastern parts of peninsular India in the last 48 hours. The easterly wind is likely to strengthen in next few days and above normal rainfall of seven per cent has been recorded between June 1 and September 30. “The normal rainfall during the period is 1155 mm but the State received 1233 mm rain. Similarly, post monsoon, the State received normal rainfall of 58.6 mm against the average of 61.9 between October 1 and 14,” Biswas said.

The monsoon season officially begins on June 1 and ends on September 30 and begins to withdraw from western parts of Rajasthan around September 1. However, over the last few years, its withdrawal has been delayed by several weeks. Met officials said some parts in South Odisha might experience light to moderate rainfall in the coming days after the onset of north-east monsoon around October 17.