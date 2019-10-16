Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Sewa Express flagged off

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Tuesday flagged off Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Sewa Express through video-conferencing from New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said Indian Railways is taking transformational steps under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Centre has made sufficient budgetary provisions for the progress of the railway throughout the country, he said.

The regular service of the train will commence from Wednesday as per schedule. The train will leave Bhubaneswar at 6.40 pm and reach Nayagarh Town at 8.45 pm. In return direction, it will leave Nayagarh Town at 6.30 am and reach Bhubaneswar at 9 am.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi were present at New Delhi.

Pradhan said the BJP-led Government at the Centre has been giving priority to Odisha in terms of development of railway infrastructure and services. “From less than `1,000 crore a year, the railway budget for Odisha has crossed `6,000 crore now. The Sewa Express will not only provide a vital mode of transportation but will also help boost economy of the region,” he added.

Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express will have six stoppages at Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road Junction, Khurda Town, Begunia, Rajsunakhala, Bolagarh Road and Nayagarh town. It is one among 10 trains introduced by the Ministry of Railways in the country under Sewa Service.

Minister of State for Science and Technology Ashok Chandra Panda, Puri MP Pinaki Mishra and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi were present at Bhubaneswar railway station for the flagging off ceremony. They thanked Ministry of Railways for fulfilling the long-standing demand.