Cigarettes worth Rs 12L seized

BHUBANESWAR: OFFICIALS of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday seized 400 packets of foreign brand cigarettes worth `12 lakh from two passengers at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA). The passengers have been detained on charges of smuggling.

Acting on a tip off, intelligence officials intercepted two passengers, businessmen from Kolkata, on their arrival at Bhubaneswar airport from Malaysia. During search, the squad found huge quantity of cigarette packets concealed in their check-in baggage. Around 400 packets of cigarettes of Marlboro brand containing 80,000 sticks, were recovered from the duo.

“During examination it was found that none of the cigarette packets contained the prescribed statutory and pictorial warning printed or affixed on them. The recovered cigarettes were seized,” an official said. The two passengers had come to the city from Kuala Lumpur airport by Air Asia flight AK 31. They have been detained on the charges of smuggling foreign origin cigarettes. Investigation into the matter is on, officials said.