DGP stresses security at Rly stations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: WITH the safety of train passengers on mind, DGP BK Sharma on Tuesday directed all railway stations in the State to obtain fire safety certificates under Odisha Fire Prevention and Safety Rules 2017.

Chairing the second quarterly meeting of State-level Security Committee for Railways, the DGP also suggested railway officials to install more CCTV cameras at the stations and put in place baggage scanners at cloak rooms of important stations. The RPF officials were informed that works have started on developing Integrated Station Security Plan in which five important stations will be included for installing foolproof security.

It was decided at the meeting that sniffer dogs will be part of the inspection teams in running trains and surprise patrolling will be conducted at isolated railway tracks to increase safety and security. RPF and GRP officials said stringent action will be taken against railway e-ticket touts. A joint team check illegal transportation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances to keep track on habitual offenders in running trains and stations.