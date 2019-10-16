Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Post-Fani, UNDP moots calamity plan for 5 dists 

A climate change action plan will be developed for each town to adapt to the impacts of climate change and build local climate resilience.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has evinced interest in supporting Odisha to develop a comprehensive calamity resilient framework along with capacity building of local communities to manage disaster and climate risks in five urban areas.
The proposal comes in the aftermath of extremely severe cyclone Fani which had damaged property worth `16,466 crore across the State but the Naveen Patnaik-led Goverment could minimise loss of lives by mobilising an unprecedented evacuation that attracted international praise.

The United Nations’ global development network has proposed developing disaster management and risk reduction plans in Puri, Khurda, Paradip, Berhampur and Jagatsinghpur by imparting training to community members, engineers, architects and construction contractors.
The project titled ‘Rebuilding a Resilient Odisha: Urban Disaster Risk Reduction for Developing Resilient Cities in Odisha through Risk Reduction to Disaster and Climate Change’ has been planned at an estimated cost of `10.3 crore for three years.

The UNDP will prepare socio-economic vulnerability analysis of city dwellers and audit of critical public buildings, especially schools and hospitals. It has been proposed to empower communities through skill-based training on survival techniques to respond to disaster. They will be trained in search and rescue, first aid and crowd management.

Initially, about 250 volunteers (50 from each civic body) will be trained. A climate change action plan will be developed for each town to adapt to the impacts of climate change and build local climate resilience.
While skill enhancement training will be provided to engineers, architects, builders and contractors on safe construction practices, Ward-level plans will be developed on pilot basis in each city. Besides, training of school management authorities, teachers and students on school safety aspects will be organised to ensure minimum disaster impact.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said UNDP has proposed to collaborate with Odisha Government for developing a mechanism for better calamity preparedness and enhanced risk sensitive planning. “Discussions are on with them on the possible outcomes and benefits,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp