Post-Fani, UNDP moots calamity plan for 5 dists 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has evinced interest in supporting Odisha to develop a comprehensive calamity resilient framework along with capacity building of local communities to manage disaster and climate risks in five urban areas.

The proposal comes in the aftermath of extremely severe cyclone Fani which had damaged property worth `16,466 crore across the State but the Naveen Patnaik-led Goverment could minimise loss of lives by mobilising an unprecedented evacuation that attracted international praise.

The United Nations’ global development network has proposed developing disaster management and risk reduction plans in Puri, Khurda, Paradip, Berhampur and Jagatsinghpur by imparting training to community members, engineers, architects and construction contractors.

The project titled ‘Rebuilding a Resilient Odisha: Urban Disaster Risk Reduction for Developing Resilient Cities in Odisha through Risk Reduction to Disaster and Climate Change’ has been planned at an estimated cost of `10.3 crore for three years.

The UNDP will prepare socio-economic vulnerability analysis of city dwellers and audit of critical public buildings, especially schools and hospitals. It has been proposed to empower communities through skill-based training on survival techniques to respond to disaster. They will be trained in search and rescue, first aid and crowd management.

Initially, about 250 volunteers (50 from each civic body) will be trained. A climate change action plan will be developed for each town to adapt to the impacts of climate change and build local climate resilience.

While skill enhancement training will be provided to engineers, architects, builders and contractors on safe construction practices, Ward-level plans will be developed on pilot basis in each city. Besides, training of school management authorities, teachers and students on school safety aspects will be organised to ensure minimum disaster impact.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said UNDP has proposed to collaborate with Odisha Government for developing a mechanism for better calamity preparedness and enhanced risk sensitive planning. “Discussions are on with them on the possible outcomes and benefits,” he said.