State invites tenders for10 more mineral blocks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government has invited tenders to grant mining lease for 10 more minerals blocks, the leases of which are going to expire on March 31, 2020. Five of the mineral blocks on offer for electronic auction have deposits of iron ore while three blocks are a mix of iron ore and manganese and two blocks are of pure manganese. The iron ore blocks identified for auction are Balda of Serajuddin, Gorumahisani of GS Mishra and Badam Pahar of Lal Traders, Nadidih of BICO and Jajang block of Rungta. The three composite blocks of iron and manganese ore are Nididihi-Rangalbeda-

Nadikasira of Feegrade, Tehrai block of BICO and Kolmong of Rungta. All the three blocks are located in Sundargarh district. The notice inviting tenders have been called for the two manganese blocks located at Katasahi in Keonjhar district and Kanther-Koira in Sundargarh district. Existing lease holders of the two blocks are Rungta and Sons and Rungta Mines Limited respectively. The tender fee for each block is `5 lakh and the bidding date is November 28. While financial bids are invited in digital format only, technical bids are to be submitted both in digital and physical format.

Detailed tender documents along with timelines, notifications, updates and other details for the e-auction process for mineral blocks are available in electronic form only and can be downloaded from MSTC website, said the NIT issued by Directorate of Mines on Monday. Though the State Government has cleared nine newly explored mineral blocks, eight of them are iron ore blocks and one manganese block, sources in the Steel and Mines department said the auction process of these virgin blocks will start after the target to complete auction of 40 mineral blocks ends by December this year.

With the invitation of bids for these 10 operating mines, except Badampahara iron ore block, total number of mineral blocks in the auction process are 29. The Steel and Mines department had invited tenders for grant of mining lease for 10 blocks on October 4. While seven non-ferrous blocks were offered for auction on July 31, tenders were invited for two more limestone blocks in August. The State has so far auctioned five mineral blocks - three iron ore and one each of limestone and manganese. Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel Ltd and Bhushan Power Ltd have bagged one iron ore block each. Dalmia Cement was the successful bidder for one limestone blocks while mine developer and mineral raising contractor Thriveni Earthmovers has got a manganese ore block.