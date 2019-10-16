Home Cities Bhubaneswar

State invites tenders for10 more mineral blocks

A total of 29 mineral blocks have been put up for auction

Published: 16th October 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government has invited tenders to grant mining lease for 10 more minerals blocks, the leases of which are going to expire on March 31, 2020. Five of the mineral blocks on offer for electronic auction have deposits of iron ore while three blocks are a mix of iron ore and manganese and two blocks are of pure manganese. The iron ore blocks identified for auction are Balda of Serajuddin, Gorumahisani of GS Mishra and Badam Pahar of Lal Traders, Nadidih of BICO and Jajang block of Rungta. The three composite blocks of iron and manganese ore are Nididihi-Rangalbeda-

Nadikasira of Feegrade, Tehrai block of BICO and Kolmong of Rungta. All the three blocks are located in Sundargarh district. The notice inviting tenders have been called for the two manganese blocks located at Katasahi in Keonjhar district and Kanther-Koira in Sundargarh district. Existing lease holders of the two blocks are Rungta and Sons and Rungta Mines Limited respectively. The tender fee for each block is `5 lakh and the bidding date is November 28. While financial bids are invited in digital format only, technical bids are to be submitted both in digital and physical format.

Detailed tender documents along with timelines, notifications, updates and other details for the e-auction process for mineral blocks are available in electronic form only and can be downloaded from MSTC website, said the NIT issued by Directorate of Mines on Monday. Though the State Government has cleared nine newly explored mineral blocks, eight of them are iron ore blocks and one manganese block, sources in the Steel and Mines department said the auction process of these virgin blocks will start after the target to complete auction of 40 mineral blocks ends by December this year.

With the invitation of bids for these 10 operating mines, except Badampahara iron ore block, total number of mineral blocks in the auction process are 29. The Steel and Mines department had invited tenders for grant of mining lease for 10 blocks on October 4. While seven non-ferrous blocks were offered for auction on July 31, tenders were invited for two more limestone blocks in August. The State has so far auctioned five mineral blocks - three iron ore and one each of limestone and manganese. Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel Ltd and Bhushan Power Ltd have bagged one iron ore block each. Dalmia Cement was the successful bidder for one limestone blocks while mine developer and mineral raising contractor Thriveni Earthmovers has got a manganese ore block.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp