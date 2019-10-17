BSKY limps as pvt nursing homes withdraw services

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government’s Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) hit a roadblock on Wednesday as private nursing homes across the State stopped providing health services under the scheme following delay in release of their dues pending for the last two years.

The nursing home owners alleged that though they should be reimbursed treatment cost two weeks after submission of bills, dues of Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY) are pending for the last two years. The bills under BSKY are pending for the last six months, alleged the nursing home owners.

While the nursing homes get paid by insurance companies empanelled by Odisha Government for providing treatment under RSBY and BKKY, Health and Family Welfare department pays directly under BSKY.

Secretary of All-Odisha Private Clinical Establishment Forum (AOPCEF) Dr Indramani Jena said the nursing homes are finding it difficult to manage as more than `25 crore is pending towards cost of treatment under the three schemes.

“Before the launch of BSKY in August last year, the State had implemented RSBY and BKKY under which insurance-based medical treatment was being provided to the beneficiaries. Though RSBY has been closed and BKKY merged with BSKY, our bills are pending with insurance companies. Whenever we demand our dues the companies shift the blame to State Government citing that they have also not been paid since long,” he pointed out.

Stating that the packages provided by Odisha is the cheapest in the country, nursing home owners asked why should they provide the services at such a low cost when the dues are pending for years.

Managing Director of E24 Hospital at Puri, Rajesh Mishra said the highest package rate for medical procedures conducted at the private nursing homes in the State is `15,000, the lowest among States.

“While a cesarean costs `18,000 under Ayushman Bharat and Telangana and Chhattisgarh pay `21,000 and `18,000 respectively, Odisha pays only `6,000. For a laparoscopic surgery we are paid `12,000 whereas other States pay `20,000. How can we manage and sustain when Government continues to increase statutory fees?” he questioned.

Though AOPCEF had demanded revision in package rates and urged the Health Minister to hold a discussion with a joint delegation of the forum and the Indian Medical Association, the meeting is yet to take place.

AOPMEF president Dr Ajoy Mishra said they are concerned over High Court’s observation regarding poor registration status of clinical establishments as several applications for renewal/fresh registration are pending with the Government.

“Since lack of decisive steps, definite rules and coordination among multiple departments have resulted in the situation, we have decided to withdraw from insurance-based health schemes of the State for now,” he added.

Health Minister Nabakishore Das said he would discuss with private nursing home owners and resolve the issue.