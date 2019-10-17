Collegium system abolition: HC Bar calls state-wide cease work

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court Bar Association (OHCBA) president Gopal Krushna Mohanty on Wednesday announced that lawyers across the State will abstain from court work on Friday over the demand for introduction of National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) for appointment of judges in High Courts of the country.

Announcing this at a press conference Mohanty said: “All Bar Associations in the State will observe one-day cease work to support the demand for abolition of the collegium system to bring transparency in appointment of judges”.

He informed that an All Odisha Bar Association meet to be held in Cuttack on Friday will be attended by presidents and secretaries of 156 Bar Associations.

The meeting will discuss filling up of judge vacancies in the High Court by elevating regular practitioners of the court, demand abolition of collegium system and the notices issued to 68 Bar Associations by the High Court on the issue of cessation of court work by lawyers. A 14-judge bench had issued the notices after registering a suo motu contempt case.

On Monday, the Association had passed a resolution stating that “there should be nation-wide movement against the collegium system in the country”.

“We have received calls from different Bar Associations in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh supporting our demand for abolition of collegium system”, the OHCBA president claimed.

The OHCBA has constituted an action committee with 30 members to spearhead a movement against the collegiums system. “The action committee will meet the President, Prime Minister and Union Minister of Law and Justice to seek introduction of NJAC in place of collegium system”, OHCBA secretary Sanjay Kumar Das said.

“A delegation of the High Court Bar Association will also meet State Law Minister at 5 pm on Thursday to apprise him of the demands”, Das said.

In a representation to Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday the Association said “since the last four years High Court Bar Association has been denied justice by the collegium system of the Supreme Court” and not a single member from the association has been appointed judge of the High Court.

“This time both the collegiums of the High Court as well as Supreme Court have denied justice to us”, the association said in its representation. In a resolution passed on October 3, the Supreme Court collegium had remitted the files of six advocates and three judicial officers, while deferring for the present recommendation regarding one advocate. As a result, the SC collegium had recommended elevation of one Advocate-on-Record of Supreme Court and a District & Sessions Judge as judges of Orissa High Court from among 12 names recommended by the Orissa High Court collegium.