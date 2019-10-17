Home Cities Bhubaneswar

‘Deeply hurt’ Damodar quits BJP, says he is no longer required in the party

Days after announcing his decision to quit electoral politics, senior BJP leader Damodar Rout resigned from the primary membership of the saffron party on Wednesday.

Published: 17th October 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Damodar Rout

Damodar Rout (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after announcing his decision to quit electoral politics, senior BJP leader Damodar Rout resigned from the primary membership of the saffron party on Wednesday.

Sending his resignation letter to BJP’s State unit president Basanta Panda, Rout said he decided to quit as his presence is no longer required in the party.

Expressing anguish for not being involved in party affairs, Rout said, “It is very painful to realise that I am no longer required in party programmes and decision-making process. I am deeply hurt as none of the BJP leaders are in touch with me after the general elections.”
“After being an MLA in the State Assembly for 35 years and serving as minister in the State Cabinet six times, my redundancy in the party is forcing me to retire from active politics,” he said.
On his future plan, Rout said, as a devoted follower of Biju Patnaik he will dedicate the rest of his life for the interest of the State and its people.

Rout was the second leader after Ashok Panigrahi to quit the saffron party ahead of Bijepur by-poll. 
The veteran leader felt ignored as his name did not figure in the 40-member star campaigners list which contains the names of several party leaders, who never contested any election.

Rout, however, said he has no animosity against the party and its leadership.

The senior leader who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 polls from Balikuda-Erasama Assembly on a BJP ticket after his removal from the ruling BJD was inducted into the party while he was campaigning against corruption in the BJD government. 

After he joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party president Amit Shah, he was made the convenor of party’s campaign committee before the last elections.

Responding to Rout’s allegation that he was ignored in the BJP, State president of the party said, “Everyone is equal in our party, nobody was ignored. Everybody, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a party worker first then a leader.”

Welcoming the decision of his father, Sambit Rout said it was a wrong decision by his father to join BJP. 
“I had tried to stop him from joining BJP but he didn’t listen to me. I was sure that he wouldn’t cope there simply because his true ideologue is Biju Patnaik. There is vast difference in  the ideology of Biju Babu and BJP,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dama Rout Odisha BJP Basanta Panda
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp