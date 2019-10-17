Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha FC unveil new kit

The franchise team of newly-formed Indian Super League, the professional soccer club Odisha FC, officially lunched its kit here on Wednesday. 

Published: 17th October 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sports and Youth Services Director R Vineel Krishna unveiling team jersey of Odisha FC

By Express News Service

The club came into existence after an MoU was signed between Delhi Soccer Private Limited and Government of Odisha on August 31. 

Odisha FC will start campaign in the sixth season of Indian Super League which begins on October 20 and will play their inaugural home match at Kalinga Stadium on November 24.
Sports and Youth Services Director Vineel Krishna unveiled the team Jersey in the presence of Odisha FC Director Rohan Sharma, CEO Ashish Shah, team coach Josep Gombau and players.

 The State’s passion for sports, particularly for football, fascinated us to shift our base from Delhi to Bhubaneswar. I am having three point future programmes, first my target is to bring ISL trophy to Bhubaneswar. More number of local players like Subham Sarangi and Ankit Bhuyan to get the chance to play in the national circuit. Finally, we will create a local team to participate in national tournament,” said Odisha FC Director Rohan Sharma.

“I am extremely delighted with the support from Government of Odisha. The infrastructure at Kalinga Stadium is truly of international standard. The team is raring to go and we are aiming to put up a good performance in the upcoming Hero Indian League season,” said coach Josep Gombau.

