On Naveen’s birthday, BJD collects 12,325 units of blood

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Wednesday collected 12,325 units of blood during its ‘Jiban Bindu’ programme organised across the State to celebrate party president Naveen Patnaik’s 74th birthday.

The blood donation camps were organised at 77 locations across Odisha.

Cuttack topped the districts in collection with 1,534 units of blood followed by Mayurbhanj with 1,239 unit blood and Ganjam with 1,198 units of blood. Area wise, Athagarh topped in collection with 672 units followed by Berhampur with 616 and Rourklea with 511 units of blood.

The party also collected 372 unit blood at its donation camp in the Capital. The Chief Minister, who was present at the camp, handed over flowers and certificates to the voluntary blood donors.

The ruling party had launched its Jiban Bindu programme on March 5, 2015 to commemorate the 99th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik.