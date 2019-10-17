Home Cities Bhubaneswar

On Naveen’s birthday, BJD collects 12,325 units of blood

The blood donation camps were organised at 77 locations across Odisha.

Published: 17th October 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attending blood donation programme ‘Jiban Bindu’ at Biju Janata Dal office in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Wednesday collected 12,325 units of blood during its ‘Jiban Bindu’ programme organised across the State to celebrate party president Naveen Patnaik’s 74th birthday.
The blood donation camps were organised at 77 locations across Odisha.

Cuttack topped the districts in collection with 1,534 units of blood followed by Mayurbhanj with 1,239 unit blood and Ganjam with 1,198 units of blood. Area wise, Athagarh topped in collection with 672 units followed by Berhampur with 616 and Rourklea with 511 units of blood.

The party also collected 372 unit blood at its donation camp in the Capital. The Chief Minister, who was present at the camp, handed over flowers and certificates to the voluntary blood donors. 
The ruling party had launched its Jiban Bindu programme on March 5, 2015 to commemorate the 99th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp