DGP sends three cops on compulsory retirement for doubtful integrity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A sub-inspector (SI) and two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) were compulsorily retired from service on the direction of Director General of Police (DGP) Bijay Kumar Sharma.

“Sub-inspectors Banamali Nayak posted in Khurda district and ASIs Birabar Lenka and Kishore Kumar Bag posted in Dhenkanal and Sambalpur districts respectively were compulsorily retired from service for their doubtful integrity in exercise of powers under Rule 71 of Odisha Service Code,” DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma said.

Sharma added that the step was initiated under the State Government’s 5Ts policy. Vigilance had registered corruption cases against the three officials in the past. The anti-corruption agency had registered a corruption case against Nayak when he was posted in Puri district in 2013 and another corruption case was registered during his Khurda posting in 2014. In both cases, he had collected bribes from the complainants.

A senior officer said a review meeting is conducted in every district of the State to access the performance of police. “In case, a police has completed over 30 years of service, is over 50 years of age and their continuance is against public interest, then they are sent on compulsory retirement,” he added.