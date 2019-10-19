Joint team to submit Lingaraj land survey report on Oct 21

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A joint team of Bhubaneswar Development Authority, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Lingaraj temple administration will submit its report on land survey around the 12th-century shrine on Monday.

Enforcement member of BDA Harish Chandra Nayak said the duration of survey work, which entails demarcation of Government, private and temple land, besides removal of encroachments, has been extended from two days to five days and 80 per cent of survey around the temple has been completed as of Friday.

The survey that started on Tuesday will be completed on Saturday and the report will be submitted in the next two days, after which eviction of encroachments around the temple will begin. Land encroachments will be removed for creation of more public space around the temple and better management of traffic. “If required, the Government may go for acquisition of private land for widening roads around the temple,” said Nayak.