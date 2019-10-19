Raid on multiplexes charging parking fees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With commercial establishments in the city continuing to collect parking fee from visitors, the civic bodies have launched a crack-down on shopping malls, multiplexes and other business establishments that are engaged in the illegal practice.

BMC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Srimanta Mishra said notice has been issued to BMC Bhawani mall, while individual notices are being issued to other commercial establishments to stop charging parking fees on their premises immediately. A team of BMC officials has seized PoS machines at the mall and asked mall authorities to restore parking area diverted for other purposes within a month.

Though Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) issued an order two days back asking the commercial and residential establishments to stop collecting parking fees as per the provisions of the BDA (Planning and Building Standards) Regulations - 2018, many have failed to comply with the order.

Two-wheelers are being charged `5 to 10, while four-wheelers are also charged between `20 and 40 in some of the malls, hospitals and commercial establishments.

Gouri Shankar Bhuyan, member planning, BDA said they have started issuing individual notices to violators and are asking them to comply with the government order within seven days.