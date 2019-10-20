Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP calls Jajpur bandh on Monday

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as Rupesh Bhadra, husband of lady sarpanch of Haridaspur gram panchayat and suspected to be the prime accused in the mysterious death of village level worker (VLW) and in-charge panchayat executive officer (PEO) Smitarani Biswal, was arrested, the BJP has called for Jajpur bandh on Monday demanding CBI probe into the case.

“From circumstantial evidence, we strongly suspect the mysterious death of the lady VLW is a case of rape and murder. Since the people suspected in the alleged murder are connected to ruling BJD, a fair probe from State police cannot be expected. We want the case be handed over to the CBI,” said senior BJP leader and former director general of police Prakash Mishra.

Part of a BJP team that visited Haridaspur for an on the spot inquiry of the incident, Mishra said there are many loose ends in the investigation by the local police. “After talking to family members of the deceased and local people, we learnt that the probe is not going in right direction as the police are working under the instruction of the suspects,” Mishra said.

Family members of the lady officer said she was not in a proper state of mind before the incident as she was under intense pressure to include the name of ineligible beneficiaries for rural housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Suspecting the hand of an official of RAMCO cement in the murder case, the former top cop said the former is a frequent visitor to the guest house which is virtually functioning as the office of Haridaspur panchayat. Since the panchayat office remained closed, the lady VLW had to operate from the guest house. The RAMCO official should be brought under the purview of the investigation, he said.

