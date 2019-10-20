Cabinet meet deferred

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Cabinet meeting scheduled on Saturday evening had to be deferred as most of the Cabinet ministers were away at Bijepur campaigning for the by-poll scheduled on October 21. The Cabinet meeting has been rescheduled on Monday. All the ministers will return from the constituency as campaigning came to an end on Saturday evening.

Sources said the Parliamentary Affairs department had written to offices of all the ministers about the Cabinet meeting scheduled at 6 pm on Saturday. However, the meeting was rescheduled due to the absence of the ministers. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik campaigned in Bijepur on Thursday and Friday while Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi also addressed several election meetings for the BJP candidate in the constituency.

Though there are five candidates in the fray, the contest is mostly between ruling BJD candidate Rita Sahu and BJP nominee Sanat Gartia. Congress has fielded its Bargarh district vice-president Dillip Kumar Panda for the by-poll.Meanwhile, chief electoral officer (CEO) SK Lohani told mediapersons here that all preparations have been made for the by-poll in 285 polling stations where 2,32,264 people will exercise their franchise.

As many as 129 polling stations have been identified as critical while preparation has been made for the smooth conduct of voting in six vulnerable Left-wing extremism hit polling stations, he said.The CEO said the district administration has been asked to initiate legal action against anyone who is not a voter in Bijepur found in the constituency after 5 pm.

Stating that the administration has made arrangement for webcasting in 28 polling stations, the CEO said CCTVs have been installed in 14 polling stations. Seventy-seven micro observers have been engaged to monitor the polling process and videography will be done in 16 polling stations. The counting of votes will be held on October 24, he said.