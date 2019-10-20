Domestic tour operators keen to promote Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The domestic tour operators participating in Odisha Travel Bazaar 2019 have evinced interest in promoting the unexplored destinations in their respective regions.As many as 60 domestic tour operators, who took part in B2B meetings as part of the week-long event, were amazed to know the offerings in religious and adventure tourism, Budhhist circuit, tribal and eco tourism segments besides some virgin beach resorts.

Director (Sales and Marketing) of Exotic Holidays and Events of Assam Anand Das said though Odisha is known for Lord Jagannath, he fell in love with the State’s beautiful natural sites and eco-tourism destinations.“It is my first visit to the State. I can bet that Odisha has the potential to surpass the tourist footfall of other major States. It needs proper branding and promotion. We will promote the destinations of Odisha in different platforms, including social media,” he said.

The tour operators congregated here from Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, North East States, Delhi, Rajasthan and other parts of the country were taken on familiarisation trip to Puri, Konark and Chilika besides the Budhhist circuit and tribal districts to explore the destinations.

Leading tour operator Benzamin Simon said events like the travel bazaar will help brand Odisha before the national and international tourists. “Apart from developing facilities, including high budget hotels, at the destinations, the State should focus on training of tourist guides having detailed information on places of importance,” he suggested.

Earlier on the day, the tour operators were taken on a special heritage walk, a first of its kind initiative by Tourism department and city development agencies, to explore the old quarters of the temple city. Many among them who for the first time joined the walk, were spellbound to see the great architectural marvels and expressed to promote the State.

“We will definitely promote Odisha’s best kept secrets in our tour plans and advisory when the customers will come to us and seek assistance and travel plans. We have also received a splendid hospitality which will take Odisha Tourism to new heights,’’ they added.The walk started from near 10th Century Mukteswar Temple with its unique arch and passed through the 7th Century Parasurameswar Temple and finished near the Ekamra Van.