‘Golden Hour’ steps for trauma patients

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the Health and Family Welfare Department is ready with a standard operating procedure (SOP) for providing free medical treatment of road accident victims in private hospitals, the State Government on Saturday asked the department to strengthen the ‘Golden Hour’ management system to reduce the time of pre-hospitalisation of trauma patients. Reviewing the preparedness of ‘Golden Hour’ management system at a high level meeting here, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy directed departments concerned to bring all the private and Government ambulances under the umbrella of one common call centre to provide quick service to the victims.

As per the Government order, all the private and Government hospitals must provide the best quality life saving treatment to the accident victims for first 48 hours free of cost. “The Health & Family Welfare department would soon issue an SOP in this matter. Guidelines for stabilising the patients in ambulances on their way to trauma care centres would also be issued shortly,” said department Secretary Pramod Kumar Meherda. Presently 512 vehicles under 108-Ambulance and 19 fire station ambulances are providing the emergency service during the ‘Golden Hour’.

The National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) has also deployed one ambulance for a stretch of 50 km of the National Highways. Besides, private ambulances run by the private hospitals, charity institutions and corporate houses are also in operation. A first hand preliminary estimation shows that there are around 1562 such private sector ambulances. “It was decided in the meeting that technical standards for registration of an ambulance would be prepared by Health and Family Welfare department keeping in view the National Ambulance Code.

This would specify the equipment, paramedic staff, medicines and other life saving gadgets for an ambulance,” Meherda said. Each ambulance would also have a GPS tracking device for indicating its exact location and movement so that necessary assistance and instructions could be given to the personnel in the vehicle as and when required. The Commerce & Transport departments would register an ambulance only when it satisfies the required technical standards.

The ‘Golden Hour’ is the period of time following a traumatic injury during which there is highest likelihood that prompt medical and surgical treatment will prevent death. Principal Secretary Commerce & Transport G. Srinivas, Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda along with senior officers from departments concerned participated in the discussion.