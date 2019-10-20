Home Cities Bhubaneswar

ITPI proposes  sports complex 

The Minister also opined that a planned transport network is required in the city to reduce congestion.

Published: 20th October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Members  of Institute of Town Planners India (ITPI) on Saturday suggested State Government to construct a sports complex in the city having facilities for promotion of wide range of sports activities to develop the city as ‘Sports Capital’ of the country in future. The town planners who took part in the East Zone Conference of ITPI here also opined that the sports complex should focus on integrated sports facilities to ensure that it encourages other activities like tourism, conventions and festivals.

“The city which has the capacity to become future sports capital of the country should promote a wide-range of sport activities and create new sports culture,” ITPI president DS Meshram said. The Government should take measures to develop sports infrastructure in Cuttack and Puri to diversify the sports activities. The town planners recommended to the State Government to adopt Transit Oriented Development (TOD) concept at micro level for development of the smart city.

They said the TOD concept should be adopted for development of each locality of the city to allow mixed land use and maximise residential, business and leisure space within walking distance of public transport in the city. Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena advised BDA and smart city officials to work towards redensification of core areas of the Capital for fast mobility.

The Minister also opined that a planned transport network is required in the city to reduce congestion. The participation of private sector in providing infrastructure should be encouraged by offering them certain incentives, the town planners said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp