ITPI proposes  sports complex 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Institute of Town Planners India (ITPI) on Saturday suggested State Government to construct a sports complex in the city having facilities for promotion of wide range of sports activities to develop the city as ‘Sports Capital’ of the country in future. The town planners who took part in the East Zone Conference of ITPI here also opined that the sports complex should focus on integrated sports facilities to ensure that it encourages other activities like tourism, conventions and festivals.

“The city which has the capacity to become future sports capital of the country should promote a wide-range of sport activities and create new sports culture,” ITPI president DS Meshram said. The Government should take measures to develop sports infrastructure in Cuttack and Puri to diversify the sports activities. The town planners recommended to the State Government to adopt Transit Oriented Development (TOD) concept at micro level for development of the smart city.

They said the TOD concept should be adopted for development of each locality of the city to allow mixed land use and maximise residential, business and leisure space within walking distance of public transport in the city. Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena advised BDA and smart city officials to work towards redensification of core areas of the Capital for fast mobility.

The Minister also opined that a planned transport network is required in the city to reduce congestion. The participation of private sector in providing infrastructure should be encouraged by offering them certain incentives, the town planners said.