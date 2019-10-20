Junior clerk held for illegal mining activities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Task Force of Crime Branch on Saturday arrested Jayadev Sahoo of Jagamara, who was posted at the office of district planning board in Khurda as junior clerk, for his involvement in illegal stone quarries on Jagannath Temple Administration land.

“Sahoo was hands in glove with the anti-socials involved in operating illegal stone quarries in Jagannath Temple Administration land in Khurda district. He used to inform them the areas to carry out the mining activities illegally,” STF SP Rahul PR said. Sahoo used to assure the anti-socials that he will secure the lease for them and asked them to carry out the mining activities even before obtaining the environmental clearance certificates.