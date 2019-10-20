Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Proposed Odia University to be another architectural marvel

Sarangi said the Public Works department has been asked to engage architectures to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) of the university to give it the aesthetic look.

Published: 20th October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Krushi Bhawan

By  Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed Odia University at Satyabadi in Puri is being planned to be another architectural marvel in the State after Odisha Krushi Bhawan which was recently shortlisted for the prestigious World Architecture Festival Award 2019. Additional Secretary, Higher Education, Jayant Narayan Sarangi informed The Express that the Government has decided to construct the university building as an architectural heritage. “The building will be built in line with the Krushi Bhawan. Sand stones and traditional materials will be used for construction,” he said. 

Sarangi said the Public Works department has been asked to engage architectures to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) of the university to give it the aesthetic look. Construction work on the project will start as soon as the plan is readied, he added. The Higher Education department recently acquired 9.60 acre land at Satyabadi from Sri Sri Satyabadi Gopinath Dev Temple for the much awaited project that had been conceived five years back. The department on Saturday asked the Tehsildar of Satyabadi to hand over the possession of the land to it at the earliest. 

The heritage cabinet of the State Government, formed to propagate and preserve the heritage and culture of Odisha and enrich Odia language in 2017, had decided to set up the university at Satyabadi where Satyabadi Vana Vidyalaya had been established by the famous Panchasakha - Pandit Gopabandhu Das, Acharya Harihar Das, Pandit Nilakantha Das, Krupasindhu Mishra and Godavarish Mishra.

The proposed university will offer post-graduate courses in Odia language and promote research.
The Government had previously planned to set up the university on 25 acre land. The project, however, had been delayed due to land acquisition hurdles. The Higher Education officials said land acquisition will take place in a phased manner as per requirement.

The Krushi Bhawan, spread over 1.3 lakh sq ft area in the Capital is the headquarters of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department. Designed for sustainability, the `70 crore administrative building features an expressive combination of traditional materials and vernacular narratives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp