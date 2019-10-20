Sangram Keshari Mohanty appointed as Odisha Sector CRPF IG

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sangram Keshari Mohanty has been appointed as Odisha Sector Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) IG on transfer from south zone headquarters in Hyderabad. Mohanty is a directly appointed CRPF cadre officer of 1986. On selection as DySP in CRPF, Mohanty had joined the Internal Security Academy (ISA) in Mount Abu, Rajasthan. He has vast experience in dealing with insurgency in the Northeast, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in various parts of the country. He was also posted with the elite Special Duty Group (SDG) which provides outer perimeter security of Prime Minister and former Prime Ministers. Mohanty was a student of Political Science department in Utkal University.