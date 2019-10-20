Speaker’s 3-day deadline to vacate MLA Colony

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker of the Odisha Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro has asked former as well as sitting legislators to vacate quarters in the MLA Colony within three days for construction of multi-storey buildings for their accommodation. There will be 140 units in the new buildings. The project is estimated at around `400 crore.

“Both the sitting and ex-MLAs have been asked to vacate their quarters for construction of the new buildings in the colony. The sitting MLAs will be given alternative accommodation. Some ex-MLAs also continue to occupy quarters despite eviction notice,” Patro told mediapersons here on Saturday.

Sources in the Assembly secretariat said the sitting MLAs were asked earlier to vacate their quarters and most of them have been provided alternative accommodation. “Some portion of the existing MLA Colony will be demolished and the quarters constructed for all members,” the Speaker said and added that shortage of government accommodation for the MLAs will be solved once the new buildings are constructed in Unit-4 area in the Capital.

The Speaker said the new buildings will ensure that all MLAs get accommodation in the Capital City with all required facilities like a community hall, Kalyan Mandap and gym. “Construction of the buildings will start from next month and is likely to be completed in two years,” he said.He said the Odisha Assembly lobby will also get a complete makeover. The entire Assembly will be WiFi-enabled.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has issued an ultimatum to former MLAs to vacate quarters as many of them have ignored earlier notice served on them on September 16 in this regard. As many as 26 former MLAs, several of whom were elected to the Lok Sabha in the last general elections, are still occupying quarters in the MLA colony.

The Speaker had warned last month that electricity and water connection will be cut to the quarters if they did not vacate. The former MLAs still occupying their quarters include Kalahandi MP and state BJP president Basant Panda, former BJD ministers Sanjay Dasburma, Bijoyshree Routray, Damodar Rout, Pushpendra Singhdeo, Debasis Nayak, Sanjib Sahu, Golak Bihari Nayak, BJD Rajya Sabha member Sarojini Hembrum and former BJD MP Jhina Hikaka.