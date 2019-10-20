Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Stop laterite mining in Keonjhar: NGT

Earlier acting on the application, the Tribunal had sought a status report after joint inspection by the Collector, SP, DFO and OSPCB. 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Collector and SP of Keonjhar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Anandapur and the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to take steps expeditiously to prohibit further laterite mining in Madanpur area under Ghasipura tehsil in the district.Issuing a set of directions, the NGT’s Principal Bench (New Delhi) has directed for seizure of all illegally mined minerals and keep them in custody of the authority after due inventory.

It also asked the authorities to rehabilitate the quarried area in a scientific manner by temporary fencing, developing the land, raising plantations and creating water harvesting structures through a micro-plan involving locals as stakeholders.“The OSPCB, the Collector and the District Mining Officer, Keonjhar and the Central Pollution Control Board shall collectively assess the damage caused to the environment and, the cost of remediation, restitution and restoration of the damages caused and the net present value of the ecological services foregone,” the Bench comprising Justice SP Wangdi (Judicial Member) and Dr SS Garybyal (Expert Member) said in its order on October 16. 

One Sudhanshu Sekhar Kuanr and another person of Madanpur under Ramchandra police limits had filed an application seeking intervention against the alleged illegal mining of laterite that was being carried out in more than 29.9 acre of cashew forest land in their area.Advocate Sankar Pani argued the case for the applicants. The Tribunal has directed for submission of a compliance report by December 18, the date fixed for next hearing on the matter.

Earlier acting on the application, the Tribunal had sought a status report after joint inspection by the Collector, SP, DFO and OSPCB. The report submitted in pursuance of the NGT’s order acknowledged that mining of laterite was being carried out in the area illegally by the villagers inhabiting the surrounding areas and that actions by the authorities to prohibit such mining were met with resistance from the villagers.

But in the October 16 order the Bench observed, “From the rampant illegal mining going on in the area, we can reasonably infer that there is something dark at the bottom. The photographs demonstrate that JCBs are being used for extracting the mineral and the mining activity is being carried out at a large scale in an organised manner making it difficult to accept that it is the villagers who are doing it for domestic use as claimed.”

Set of directions
Seize all illegally mined minerals
Rehabilitate the quarried area in a scientific manner
Create water harvesting structures through a micro-plan

