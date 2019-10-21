Home Cities Bhubaneswar

20 judo players hurt in road mishap

At least 20 players, including 14 girls of Odisha judo team, were injured in a road accident in Nagaland when they were returning home after participating in a national tournament.

BHUBANESWAR: At least 20 players, including 14 girls of Odisha judo team, were injured in a road accident in Nagaland when they were returning home after participating in a national tournament.
The mishap occurred on Imphal-Dimapur NH-2 when the bus in which they were travelling turned turtle after its driver lost control over the vehicle in the hilly terrain about 20 km away from Dimapur in the wee hours on Sunday.

The injured players were immediately rushed to Dimapur hospital in a truck and provided preliminary treatment. They all are out of danger and returning home in a train which is expected to reach Bhubaneswar at 5 pm on Monday.

Chief executive officer of Odisha Judo Association Geetanjali Panda said the players were on their way to Dimapur from Imphal to board the train to Odisha after taking part in the National Sub-Junior and Cadet Judo Championship held at Imphal from October 14 to 19.  

“Altogether, 29 persons were in the bus that overturned while the driver was negotiating a curve. Locals and security personnel of Assam Rifles came to the rescue of the injured players and brought them to hospital. One girl has got her collarbone fractured and another received a spinal cord injury,” she added.
Family members of the players, who were unable to know their whereabouts last night, heaved a sigh of relief after they were appraised about their condition post treatment. A judo player Eva Mohapatra’s father Uma Sankar Mohapatra said his daughter has fractured her right hand in the mishap. “Thank God it was not a major mishap. We are waiting for the arrival of the players. We pray for their speedy recovery,” he said.

Since most of the players belong to Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS), its authorities have made arrangements for taking injured players to hospital after their arrival. 
Officials of Sports department are also in touch with the judo teams. Sports Director Vineel Krishna said the players were rushed to hospital with the help of Judo Federation and Assam border police. They all have boarded the train after preliminary treatment, he added. 

