Odisha lines up 19 minor mineral blocks for auction

Bijoy Pradhan By

BHUBANESWAR: After putting 38 mineral blocks, including 22 merchant mines, in auction process for grant of mining lease, the State Government has lined up 19 minor mineral blocks for bidding.

The high level committee headed by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has recently cleared the proposal for auction of the 19, including 11 dimension and decorative stone blocks and three quartz/quartzite blocks.

However, five khondalite blocks identified for auction will be reserved for Jagannath temple administration for repair works of Sri Jagannath and Konark temples, official sources said.

The State has 24 merchant mines whose lease tenure expires on March 31, 2020. Of the 24 mines, the State Government has issued notice inviting tenders (NITs) for 22 blocks, including two chromite mines currently under the leasehold of BC Mohanty (Kamarda chromite mines) and Misrilal Mines (Saruabil chromite mines).

One merchant chromite mine (Sukinda block) leased out to Tata Steel and the Guali iron ore block of R P Sao are reserved for a public sector undertaking of the Government. The Government has planned to auction 40 mineral blocks in the current financial year. It has already invited tenders for grant of mining leases through electronic auction process for 38 blocks, including 16 free-hold mineral blocks in five phases since July this year.

Inviting tenders for auction of nine newly explored mineral blocks on October 18, Odisha is well ahead of other States in the auction process. The virgin mines put to auction include seven iron ore, one iron ore and manganese and pure manganese. The iron ore blocks are Pureibahal, Chandiposhi, Rengalaberha North-East, Gandhalpada, Netrabandh Pahar (West), Dholtapahar and Jumka Pathirposhi. The other two blocks are Unhabali iron and manganese and Kalimari manganese mines.

After drawing a blank in 2018-19 due to legal impediments, the Steel and Mines department issued NIT for seven blocks, four limestone, two chromite and one graphite, on July 31. In the second phase, one graphite block at Naringapanga in Rayagada district and one limestone block at Uskalvagu in Malkangiri district were put to action.

In the third and fourth phases, the department invited tenders for 10 blocks each (all merchant mines) of which 12 are iron ore blocks, six iron ore and manganese and two manganese blocks.

The State has so far auctioned five mineral blocks, three iron ore and one each of limestone and manganese. The three iron ore blocks are bagged by Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel Ltd and Bhushan Power Ltd while the sole limestone block has gone to Dalmia Cement. Mines developer-cum-raising contractor Thriveni Earthmovers Ltd has got the manganese ore block. The combined value of these auctioned assets is estimated at `41,782 crore.