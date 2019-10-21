Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Political slugfest over PEO’s death continues

Criticising the BJP leaders for trying to politicise the incident, Deo said all should cooperate with the investigation to bring out the truth.

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Sunday accused both the ruling BJD and BJP of shielding the culprit in the death of panchayat executive officer (PEO) in-charge of Haridaspur in Jajpur district Smitarani Biswal after photographs of the accused with leaders of both the political parties surfaced.
“Photographs of Rupesh Bhadra, the accused in the case, with both BJD and BJP leaders have surfaced,” senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said and added that the accused was in contact with leaders of both the political parties who are trying to protect him. 

Bahinipati also criticised Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena for his statement that extra-marital affair between the accused and the deceased was the reason behind the latter’s suicide.

However, responding to the allegations of Bahinipati, BJP leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar challenged those making such allegations to name a single one from the BJP who was present at the spot when the lady PEO died. “Taking a photograph with someone does not mean he/she is protecting the accused. Those who are bringing such allegations should come out with proof,” she said.

A BJP delegation met DGP B K Sharma and submitted a memorandum to him demanding action against the Jajpur SP. 

“If those who are part of the Government, administration or police do partiality, it is difficult for people to get justice. Even after the death of the lady PEO, the SP did not restrain himself from tarnishing her image,” she said. The BJD, however, maintained that BJP’s allegations may influence the probe into the PEO’s death. “BJP leaders should refrain from making allegations on political links of accused by showing his photographs with our party leaders because he also has photographs with BJP leaders,” BJD spokesperson Sulata Deo said and added that the BJP should first clarify about the photographs of the accused with its leaders. 

Criticising the BJP leaders for trying to politicise the incident, Deo said all should cooperate with the investigation to bring out the truth. “The BJP has no issues so it is trying to politicise every incident,” she said.

