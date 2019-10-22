Bhubaneswar Development Authority notice on misuse of parking space

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Monday issued notices to 14 commercial establishments for misusing their parking space and collecting fees from visitors illegally. Individual notice has been issued to seven shopping malls, three hospitals and other commercial establishments.

Those are Symphony Mall, Bhawani Mall, DN Regalia, Central Mall, The World, Forum Mart, Maruti Estate, Pal Mantra, Maruti Estate, Pantaloons, Esplanade One Mall, Apollo Hospital, Kalinga Hospital and Quality Care India Limited.

Member (Planning) of BDA Gouri Shankar Bhuyan in his notice said the off-street parking areas in the approved building plans of the commercial establishments are being used for purposes other than parking. Similarly, the setback area of many of these buildings that needed to be kept open had been obstructed with unauthorised constructions, he added.

Bhuyan also asked the authorities of these private establishments to stop the collection of parking fees from visitors immediately. Such collection is illegal under the new provision of BDA (P&BS) regulations as well as the approved building plan, he added.

Earlier, the development authority had seized two PoS machines of Bhawani Mall for illegal collection of parking fees. The BDA has now asked these malls to comply with its notice within seven days, failing which it has warned of legal action as per Odisha Development Authority Act, 1982.