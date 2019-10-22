Met predicts pre-Diwali shower in State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State may witness showers in the run-up to Diwali as a low pressure area is likely to form over south-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, off north Tamil Nadu- south-Andhra Pradesh coast, in next 48 hours.

The Regional Met Office on Monday predicted thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places in 11 districts on Tuesday, while heavy rainfall is expected to occur at isolated places on Wednesday. Similarly, heavy rainfall might occur at isolated places in some places till Friday, said HR Biswas, Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activities are expected to occur at many places over the districts of South Odisha and at few places over the remaining districts on Wednesday.

“Rainfall activity is likely to increase in the State on Thursday and Friday. Light to moderate rainfall may occur at many places in the State during the same period. However, it is expected to reduce in the weekend,” said Biswas.The festival of lights, Diwali, is on Sunday.