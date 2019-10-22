Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha judokas return after mishap in Nagaland

AS many as 20 judo players from Odisha, including 14 girls who were injured in a road accident in Nagaland, arrived here on Monday.

Judo players at Bhubaneswar railway station on Monday | IRFANA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS many as 20 judo players from Odisha, including 14 girls who were injured in a road accident in Nagaland, arrived here on Monday. The players were on their way home after participating in the National Sub-Junior and Cadet Judo Championship held at Imphal in Manipur from October 14 to 19 when the driver of the bus in which they were travelling lost control of the vehicle on a hilly terrain around 20 km from Dimapur. Coach Balaram Behera said it was dark when the mishap took place and locals helped in the rescue operation.

Undeterred by the accident, lone medal winner from Odisha Urmila Sahoo said she was glad to return home and the team will start practising soon for the Khelo India Games to be held at Guwahati in Assam from January 18. CEO of Odisha Judo Association Geetanjali Panda and Sports and Youth Services department officials were at the railway station to receive the players. Panda said she has informed the Judo Federation of India that the team from Odisha will not participate in any tournament held in Manipur in future.

