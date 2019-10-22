Process of restructuring of Congress in Odisha after Diwali: OPCC chief

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The process of restructuring of the State Congress will pick up after the Deepavali festival, said president of OPCC Niranjan Patnaik here on Monday.The OPCC president said a meeting of the party observers for 33 organisational districts will be held here on October 24.

The observers had visited areas under their jurisdiction to collect feedback on the reorganisation process from the party workers and local leaders. After receiving the reports from the observers, it will be sent to the All India Congress Committee (AICC), he said.Patnaik said the restructured OPCC will have a small size.He headed a jumbo committee with three working presidents, half a dozen vice-presidents and more than two dozen general secretaries, secretaries and joint secretaries.

Apart from the OPCC, all its committees will also be reconstituted as per the AICC directive, he said and added that leaders who worked for the Congress in this year’s Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be taken in as members.

While the post of working president is likely to be abolished, there will be no zonal committees in the restructured OPCC.

The AICC has dissolved all committees and removed all office-bearers except the OPCC president and two working presidents for restructuring of the State unit of the party.