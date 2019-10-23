ESIC medical college ruled out in Bhubaneswar

Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar on Tuesday said establishment of a medical college by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in Bhubaneswar is not possible.

Addressing a regional conference of State Labour Ministers and Principal Secretaries from eastern states, Gangwar said the Supreme Court has restricted the Union Labour department from setting up medical colleges. “The apex court has told us that our department is meant for looking after the welfare of labourers and not to set up medical colleges,” he said.
The Minister was responding to the State Labour Minister Sushant Singh’s demand for setting up the much awaited ESI medical college in Bhubaneswar.

In reply to Singh’s proposal for setting up hosptials in Paradip, Jeypore, Balasore and Berhampur, Gangwar said the demands would be considered if the State fulfils the criteria. 
In 2008, the ESI Corporation had decided to construct a medical college in every State. The Odisha Government had provided 25 acre to the ESIC for the project on outskirts of the Capital City. The Centre has decided to set up ESI hospitals in every district of the country and there will be a 30-bed hospital for every 20,000 workers.

“Over 450 ESI hospitals operate across the country and measures will be taken to extend the network to all districts. There will be at least one 30-bed hospital for every 20,000 workers. Steps will be taken to establish 100-bed ESI hospitals where the population is more than 50,000,” the Union Minister said.

Noting that the Code on Wages Bill, 2019, which seeks to amend and consolidate the laws relating to wages, bonus and matters connected therewith, was passed in the Parliament, Gangwar said now it is the responsibility of the States to frame rules to ensure minimum wages and timely payment of wages to all employees irrespective of the sector and wage ceiling. The states are free to review the minimum in two or three years but the maximum ceiling was 5 years.

