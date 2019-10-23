Home Cities Bhubaneswar

IIT Bhubaneswar student dies after falling from hostel building

Chirag Jain, staying in the Mahanadi hostel studying computer science in the second year, fell from the second or third floor of the hostel.

Published: 23rd October 2019 07:17 PM

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has died after allegedly falling from the second or third floor of the hostel building.

Anup Kumar Sahoo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said: "On Monday one IIT student, Chirag Jain, staying in the Mahanadi hostel studying computer science in the second year, fell from the second or third floor of the hostel. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital."

A case has been registered in Jatni police station and Jain's room in the hostel has been sealed. Jain's body was handed over to his family after post-mortem.

"We are trying to find out the exact cause of death. We are investigating all angles whether it is an accident or suicide. There is no such case of pressure, in fact the student was brilliant and scored 9.5 CGPA in academic sessions," Sahoo added.

Further investigation in this matter is on.  

