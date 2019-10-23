Home Cities Bhubaneswar

IIT Bhubaneswar student falls from hostel, dies

Police said Chirag Pravin Jain, a second year Computer Science Engineering student from Pune, fell from 6th floor of the hostel and sustained serious injuries.

Published: 23rd October 2019

IIT Bhubaneswar. (Photo | File/EPS) (Image for representation)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bhubaneswar died after allegedly falling from a hostel building on Monday evening. 

Police said Chirag Pravin Jain, a second year Computer Science Engineering student from Pune, fell from 6th floor of the hostel and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to the nearby hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. While his family members suspected that he might have been pushed from behind, police are investing to ascertain the cause of death. 

“The hostel and IIT authorities are tight-lipped on whether he was accompanied by any hostel inmates. What we learn from the incident is that institutions like IIT are also not safe for students,” said Pravin Jain, father of Chirag. Stating that Chirag was a bright student and was not under any stress, Pravin appealed to police to properly investigate the matter. 

City DCP Anup Sahoo said a case has been registered and the matter is investigated by Jatni police.
“We have to find out whether it was an accident or suicide death. No report on any kind of altercation with hostel inmates has been received. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” Sahoo said.

