KIIT school chairperson honoured in London

BHUBANESWAR: Educationist and chairperson of KIIT International School, Mona Lisa Bal, was honoured with Mahatma Gandhi Leadership Award by NRI Welfare Society (UK Chapter) in the House of Commons of British Parliament in London.

She earned the recognition for her contribution towards the field of education and social welfare. Mother Teresa, Gaur Gopal Das and Pranab Mukherjee are the previous recipients of the award.

Bal received the honour from Member of Parliament from Ealing Southall, Virendra Sharma. Dignitaries from all echelons of British society including the mayor were present. A discussion on Gandhian philosophy was held on the occasion.

Bal, in her address, highlighted the contribution of the founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samanta, towards the alleviation of poverty and providing a life of dignity and honour to the neglected sections of society through KISS, the tribal university.