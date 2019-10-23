Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Minister confident of Rita Sahu’s victory

 A day after the byelection to the Bijepur Assembly constituency, the ruling BJD asserted that the contest will be one-sided with the party candidate getting 1.25 lakh to 1.4 lakh votes.

Published: 23rd October 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJD candidate Rita Sahu

BJD candidate Rita Sahu (Express File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the by-election to the Bijepur Assembly constituency, the ruling BJD asserted that the contest will be one-sided with the party candidate getting 1.25 lakh to 1.4 lakh votes.
The BJD candidate Rita Sahu is locked in a triangular contest at Bijepur with Sanat Gadatia of the BJP and Congress nominee Dilip Kumar Panda. Counting of votes will be taken up on October 24 and results declared on the same day.

Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh, one of the senior leaders of the BJD who was in overall charge of the constituency in the bypoll, said Rita will win with a convincing margin. If the speculation of the Minister comes true, she will get more votes than what Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had polled in the 2019 election. Naveen had secured 1.1 lakh votes.

Meanwhile, senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati on Tuesday made a volte face and said the party candidate will win the bypoll with a slender margin of 2000 to 3000 votes. Despite the resources and fund constraint, the party has done exceptionally well in the byelection, Bahinipati said and added that in many booths, the Congress candidate has got highest number of votes.

On Monday, Bahinipati had said the Congress candidate will not do well in the by-poll. He is the second senior leader who changed statement about the bypoll result within a week. Veteran Congress leader Suresh Kumar Routray had also made similar statements about the bypoll result.
The BJP is also confident of a victory from the seat. Party’s State president Basant Panda told media persons that this time, the BJP will wrest the seat from the BJD.

Contrary to speculation, the bypoll recorded a heavy turnout of 79.17 per cent indicating a massive mobilisation by the BJD. “As there was lack of interest of the voters in the bypoll during campaigning, such a high turnout indicates a massive mobilisation by the BJD,” a senior Congress leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bijepur Assembly constituency by-election Rita Sahu
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp