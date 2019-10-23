Mo Sarkar move: Naveen Patnaik sends Ministers to schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another move to comply with the 5T initiative and Mo Sarkar programme launched by the State Government, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked Ministers to visit schools and orphanages during their district tours and have lunch there.

The Chief Minister said during their district visits, Ministers should make surprise check on schools, orphanages and Aahaar centres of the area and have lunch there to improve the quality of food provided in those places. “Such initiative by the Ministers will not only improve the quality of food but also enable them to have first-hand knowledge about the problems faced by the institutions,” he said and added that this will help improve the management of the schools and orphanages.

Besides, Naveen asked the Ministers to keep such visits secret and ensure that more than three to four persons do not accompany them. He said the Ministers should give details of such visits with suggestions for improvement in the system in their monthly reports. He also directed all senior officers to follow the same advisory during their district visit.

The Government had launched the Mo Sarkar programme from October 2, Gandhi Jayanti day, across the State. Initially, the programme has been implemented in Police and Health departmentS. Subsequently, the programme will be implemented in all Government departments.

In another development, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Tuesday informed that the Government and aided schools will now have the same set of question papers for students from Class I to VIII from the current academic session.

In a twitter post, the CMO said the School and Mass Education Department has already taken necessary steps in this regard.