Orissa High Court notice to Puri Collector on ‘Bartan’

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notice to the Collector of Puri in response to a PIL for release of 13 ‘Bartan’ victims of three villages in the district.

The persons, according to the petition, continue to be victims of age old practice of bonded labour known as ‘Bartan’. The PIL sought their release from the bonded labour system and rehabilitation.

The State Government, on February 17, 2011, had issued a notification abolishing the practice of extracting work from barbers and washermen by upper caste families by paying 15 kg of paddy for the whole year under the customary Bartan system. The Government abolished the practice on direction of NHRC in January, 2011. The PIL was filed by Anti-Slavery India’s chairman Baghambar Pattanaik through his advocate Sevati Soren.

A division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra issued the notice after Pattanaik appeared in person on Monday. The PIL sought direction of the Court to Puri Collector to conduct fresh inquiry as per circulars and guidelines issued by the State Government.

The petition alleged that complaints registered by NHRC in connection with the ordeal of the 13 persons had not resulted in their release so far. The victims included six from Nalibasanta, one from Proporanga and six from Gorual under Satyabadi, Pipili and Puri Sadar police stations respectively.