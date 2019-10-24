Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Sunetra scheme launched four times in two years in Odisha

During the first launch in 2017, the Odisha government had claimed it would provide universal eye care for all by 2022.

Published: 24th October 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: How many times can a government launch one scheme? If communications issued by the state government are to be believed, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s flagship universal eye health programme Sunetra has been launched at least four times in the last two years.

Claiming that Odisha is the first State in the country to have formulated the universal eye health programme to provide comprehensive eye care to all and keep people protected from avoidable vision-related complications, the Chief Minister first launched the scheme on October 12, 2017 on the occasion of World Sight Day.

The Government had then planned to spend Rs682 crore in five years and set the target for complete eradication of cataract and establish vision care centres at the CHC level in all districts by 2022.

It was also announced to provide free treatment for diabetes retinopathy and serious eye problems, including glaucoma and free spectacles for children for refractory error and other eye complications.

Six months after the launch of first programme, the Chief Minister again launched the programme along with two other schemes, Nirmal, for promotion of healthy and hygienic atmosphere in hospitals and Sammpurna Suraksha Kabacha for mother and child on April 7, 2018 to mark the World Health Day.

Ahead of the General Elections in 2019, the CM once again started the eye care scheme during the ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ programme on January 15. While during the first launch in 2017, the State Government had claimed it would provide universal eye care for all by 2022, the target shifted to 2023 at the January launch.

If three launches by the Chief Minister were not enough, Health and Family Welfare Minister Nabakishore Das was not to be left behind. The Minister on Tuesday launched Sunetra programme again with the promise to ensure quality and advanced eye health care for all by 2023 and flagged off mobile vision centres for Khurda, Ganjam, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts.

However, despite all the hype and hoopla, the programme is yet to achieve its basic target of maintaining eye health records of people as the digital eye health system has still not been made operational in all districts. 

The virtual skill centre, which was to be inaugurated in October last year for imparting skills to all ophthalmic and para-ophthalmic personnel including optical dispensing and support personnel, is yet to be opened.

Timeline

October 12, 2017: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the universal eye health scheme to mark the World Sight Day

April 7, 2018: The Chief Minister again started the scheme along with Nirmal and SAMMPurNa Suraksha Kabacha on the occasion of World Health Day

January 15, 2019: The CM once again launched the scheme during the State’s flagship ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ programme 

October 22, 2019: Health and Family Welfare Minister Nabakishore Das launched the programme again and flagged off mobile vision centres

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp