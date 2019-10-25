Home Cities Bhubaneswar

$165 mn World Bank loan for small farmers

The bank signs agreement with the Centre and State for resilient agriculture

Published: 25th October 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The World Bank on Thursday signed a $165 million loan agreement with the Centre and State Government to support small farmers to strengthen the resilience of their production systems as well as diversify the marketing of their produce. As part of the agreement, Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture will be implemented in rural areas which largely depend on rain-fed agriculture and are vulnerable to drought.

The project will benefit about 1.25 lakh small farmer households managing over 1.28 lakh hectare of agriculture land in 15 districts of the State. It will help farmers insulate their crops from the impact of climate change by improving access to resilient seed varieties, production technologies and better water management.

Climate variability has seriously affected agriculture in recent years in Odisha, where farming is largely dominated by farmers with landholdings of less than two hectare. The frequency of drought in the State has increased from one in five years to one in two years since 2009 with about 70 per cent of the cultivated area prone to drought compared to 40 per cent in the 1970s. Floods are also affecting areas beyond the traditional flood zone since 2013. 

World Bank Country Director for India Junaid Ahmad said the project is intended to be a game-changer for the State by creating a  resilient agricultural sector, enhancing food security, increasing farmers’ income and reducing greenhouse gas emission. The project  will also help achieve sustainable agriculture-related targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, he added. It will support rehabilitation of 532 water tanks, expected to irrigate 91,435 ha and improve productivity at the farm level. 

Senior Agriculture Specialist and World Bank’s task team leader for the project Ranjan Samantaray said it will support the farmers increase the share of high-value and nutritious products like fruits and vegetables besides providing marketing assistance to farmers who are able to generate a marketable surplus. The loan agreement was signed by Union Additional Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs Sameer Kumar Khare, Junaid and Principal Secretary of Water Resources Department Surendra Kumar. The loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has a six-year grace period and a maturity of 24 years.Khare said the Centre is also implementing several missions under National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC).

Highlights
1.25 lakh small farmers to benefit
$165 million loan agreement
532 water tanks to be rehabilitated
6 years Grace period
24 years maturity period

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp