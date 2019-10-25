$165 mn World Bank loan for small farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The World Bank on Thursday signed a $165 million loan agreement with the Centre and State Government to support small farmers to strengthen the resilience of their production systems as well as diversify the marketing of their produce. As part of the agreement, Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture will be implemented in rural areas which largely depend on rain-fed agriculture and are vulnerable to drought.

The project will benefit about 1.25 lakh small farmer households managing over 1.28 lakh hectare of agriculture land in 15 districts of the State. It will help farmers insulate their crops from the impact of climate change by improving access to resilient seed varieties, production technologies and better water management.

Climate variability has seriously affected agriculture in recent years in Odisha, where farming is largely dominated by farmers with landholdings of less than two hectare. The frequency of drought in the State has increased from one in five years to one in two years since 2009 with about 70 per cent of the cultivated area prone to drought compared to 40 per cent in the 1970s. Floods are also affecting areas beyond the traditional flood zone since 2013.

World Bank Country Director for India Junaid Ahmad said the project is intended to be a game-changer for the State by creating a resilient agricultural sector, enhancing food security, increasing farmers’ income and reducing greenhouse gas emission. The project will also help achieve sustainable agriculture-related targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, he added. It will support rehabilitation of 532 water tanks, expected to irrigate 91,435 ha and improve productivity at the farm level.

Senior Agriculture Specialist and World Bank’s task team leader for the project Ranjan Samantaray said it will support the farmers increase the share of high-value and nutritious products like fruits and vegetables besides providing marketing assistance to farmers who are able to generate a marketable surplus. The loan agreement was signed by Union Additional Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs Sameer Kumar Khare, Junaid and Principal Secretary of Water Resources Department Surendra Kumar. The loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has a six-year grace period and a maturity of 24 years.Khare said the Centre is also implementing several missions under National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC).

