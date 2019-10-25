94 pc cases on crime against women still pending

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is giving top priority to combat violence against women and children, the conviction rate in Odisha remains a major cause of concern. It stood at an abysmally low 7.4 per cent (pc) in the State in 2017.As per the 2017 annual crime data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 94.7 pc cases related to crime against women were pending at hearing stage in Odisha. While 5,041 cases were disposed of in the State, 90,095 cases were pending by the end of 2017.

The alarmingly low rate of conviction of serious crimes such as violence against women, children and senior citizens has cast a shadow on the efficiency of police investigation. While the rate of conviction in crime against children stood at 9.8 pc in 2017, there was no conviction in cases related to offences against senior citizens. Only 549 cases related to crime against children were disposed of in 2017 and 8,010 were pending at different levels.

Similarly, mere 51 cases related to crime against elderly were disposed of and 794 cases were pending at the end of the year. Apart from Odisha, West Bengal and Tripura have recorded zero pc conviction rate in cases related to crime against senior citizens.Odisha has also registered an alarmingly low rate of conviction of 3.2 pc in crimes and atrocities against Scheduled Caste (SC) community. While 251 cases of crime against SC were disposed of, 8,615 cases were pending.

However, the State recorded zero pc conviction rate in cases related to crime and atrocities against Scheduled Tribe (ST) people. As many as 3,345 cases were pending at hearing level by the end of 2017 and only 54 cases were disposed of. Among other States, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli recorded zero pc conviction rate in 2017.

Though Odisha has specialised agency like Crime Branch (CB) to investigate cases related to economic offences, the conviction rate remained very low. While trial of 441 cases was completed in 2017, as many as 16,051 cases were pending. The conviction rate stood at mere 3.4 pc.Similarly, trial of 20,428 cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was completed with a conviction rate of 9.3 pc while 5,17,709 cases were pending by the end of 2017.