CMC seeks higher share of revenue from Baliyatra

Civic body claims that it was just being given 28 pc of income earned

Published: 25th October 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:28 AM

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK:  With little over a fortnight left for Baliyatra, a face-off is brewing between two administrative wings over sharing of revenue generated from the fair. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has staked claim to a bigger share this year on grounds of inadequate reimbursement by the district administration for covering its expenses and also in view of area expansion and increase in services. The civic body, which is entrusted with the vital jobs like ground levelling and preparation for the fair, gate and stall erection along with provisioning of civic amenities like roads, water, sanitation, etc. has demanded a higher portion of the pie from this year.

Taking on the district administration, the CMC claimed that it was just being given a measly 28 per cent of revenue earned despite performing all the key tasks and providing essential services for smooth conduct of the fair. The revenue generated from ground rent, collected from the traders who set up stalls in the fair, is generally shared among three stakeholders - the district administration, tehsil and the CMC. 

Last year, while the ground rent was `23.75 per sq ft, the civic body had got `6.75 per sq ft as its share. While it spent `52 lakh in the festival last year, it received only `33 lakh from the revenue share and therefore had to adjust a deficit of `19 lakh from its own funds.Further, due to delayed disbursement by the district administration, it sustained an additional loss of `50,000 in terms of interest accrued on its funds in bank.

“We have written a letter to the district administration demanding a higher share of the revenue and timely disbursement of the same,” said CMC Secretary Latashree Bag. “Besides levelling and preparation of ground, gates, stalls etc., the civic body has to incur expenditure for providing additional utilities and services. This year not only the fair area has undergone expansion but the administration has also demanded additional amenities. The CMC has been asked to provide 80 toilets this year. All this will inflict more costs on the Corporation,” said Bag. 

The civic body needs either a higher share of revenue or total reimbursement of its expenditure in the fair, she said. Though Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani was not available for comment, a senior official said the administration would take a decision on the matter after a meeting of the high level committee formed for Baliyatra. 

