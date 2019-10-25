With Bijepur seat, Naveen’s winning spree continues

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Besides setting the record for the highest margin in the Assembly election, the by-poll to Bijepur has reinforced Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik’s image of invincibility in poll arena of Odisha.Naveen had steered BJD to victory five consecutive times in the Assembly since 2000. In the first two Assembly elections in 2000 and 2004, BJD was the alliance partner of BJP. However, Naveen’s winning spree continued even after breaking the alliance with BJP in 2009.

Naveen has faced nine by-elections to Assembly seats between 2000 and 2019. However, the Opposition BJP and Congress have not been able to wrest a single seat from the BJD in these by-polls.Between 2000 and 2004, four by-polls were held to Assembly seats in Odisha. In the by-poll to Rairakhol, Birmaharajpur and Nayagarh seats, which were held by BJD, party candidates won. However, BJD wrested the seat from Congress in the by-poll to Bhadrak Assembly seat.

Three by-polls were held between 2004 and 2009 while Congress retained two seats - Lakshmipur and Talsara, BJP retained Sundargarh seat. BJD retained the Umerkote seat in a by-poll after 2009 while the Athagarh seat also came to the party’s kitty after the election of an independent from the seat was declared void on December 9, 2011.The ruling BJD wrested the Bijepur seat in a by-poll from Congress in 2018. The BJD set the record margin of victory in the by-poll to the Bijepur seat in 2019.