Govt raises age limit for lecturer appointment

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to increase the upper age limit of candidates applying for the post of lecturers in Government-run degree colleges from 33 to 48 years.

A proposal of the Higher Education department in this regard has obtained approval from the Chief Minister recently.

The department will soon make appropriate changes to the Odisha Education Service (College Branch) Recruitment Rules, 1990 and communicate the same to Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for its implementation in the recruitment process, department officials said.

According to sources, the department move came after it decided to terminate lecturers posted in Government colleges on ad-hoc basis by May 30, 2020 and give regular posting. Many ad-hoc lecturers having years of teaching experience won’t be eligible to apply for the regular posts if the upper-age limit is not increased. Thus, an increased age limit will pave way for them to apply for the regular posts, sources added.

However, there are other factors which necessitated increase of the age-limit for recruitment of lecturers to degree colleges through OPSC, officials said.

Deputy Secretary of the department Snigdha Champatiray said the Government has decided to extend the age limit as Universal Grants Commission (UGC), which mandates National Eligibility Test (NET) and PhD for the posts of lecturers in degree colleges, doesn’t have any specific guidelines on upper age limit. The decision will also ensure that those who have completed PhD and cleared NET do not miss the opportunity to apply for the posts, she added.