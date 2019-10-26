Odisha govt's focus is on research for socio-economic growth: Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said the focus of the State Government is on strengthening research capacity in disciplines which are relevant to the socio-economic development of Odisha.

Naveen, who handed over appointment letters to 299 lecturers out of 833 selected candidates, said the socio-economic value of education can be realised by dedicated and committed teachers. Stating that the State Government is making sincere efforts to improve quality of education, he said centres of excellence are being established in universities with research funds for young educators.

“Apart from various scholarships for students in need, career counselling cells and civil service coaching centres also being opened,” said Naveen adding that the Government is making efforts to speed up the process to open an Odia University for preservation and promotion of Odia language.

Stating that the profession of teaching carries the highest respect in society, Naveen said teachers lay the paths for the future of the society. While they make their students employable, they also provide proper perspectives on life and enable future generations to understand society, grow with it and enrich it. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he said, “By education, I mean an all-round drawing of the best in child and man in body, mind and spirit.”

The Government has started the process of recruiting lecturers for around 3,400 vacant posts. The placement of all the selected candidates will be completed by November. All lecturers will be appointed in aided colleges.

Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo and Secretary in the Higher Education department Saswat Mishra were also present. Two selected lecturers spoke about their future career as teachers.